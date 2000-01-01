Due to parking impacts at the Track House Lot, the Galvez Parking Lot will be available on weekdays to 'A' and 'C' commuter permits and for the Visitor Center from July 10 - 18

Parking

Whether you live on campus or off, whether you drive to campus five days a week or you're just visiting for the day, find out about parking at Stanford.

Visitor Parking

Learn about rates, where to park, and how to pay for the hour or the day.

Consider Sustainable Options

Stanford offers resources to help you choose sustainable alternatives to driving alone. If you need help getting to and from Stanford by bike, bus, carpool, train, vanpool or walking, we can help.