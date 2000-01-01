Now Live! New Parking Permit Management System
Stanford Transportation has launched a new, streamlined system to purchase parking permits at Stanford. Discover more about parking.stanford.edu.
Parking
Whether you live on campus or off, whether you drive to campus five days a week or you're just visiting for the day, find out about parking at Stanford.
Parking at Stanford
Whether you are a commuter, university resident, department, contractor, vendor, or visitor, learn more about parking at Stanford and the options available at the Stanford and Stanford Redwood City campuses.
Parking & Circulation Map
In addition to parking, the Parking & Circulation Map can help you find the locations of electric vehicle charging stations, tour bus parking, car sharing vehicles, and more.
Stanford Main Campus and Stanford Redwood City Parking Enforcement
Learn about parking enforcement for residents, commuters and visitors on both campuses.
Visitor Parking
Learn about rates, where to park, and how to pay for the hour or the day.
Consider Sustainable Options
Stanford offers resources to help you choose sustainable alternatives to driving alone. If you need help getting to and from Stanford by bike, bus, carpool, train, vanpool or walking, we can help.
Electric Vehicle and Off-Campus Parking
Find transportation information for electric vehicles, Stanford Hospital, and off-campus locations.
Construction and Other Impacts
Find out about parking and transportation affected by projects around the campuses.